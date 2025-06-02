Hot word :

Polish Conservative Nawrocki Wins Presidential Vote, Electoral Commission Says (UPDATE 1)

A person holds a placard with a message in support of Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki, backed by the main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, on the day of the second round of presidential election, in Warsaw, Poland, June 1, 2025.

12:51 JST, June 2, 2025

WARSAW, June 2 (Reuters) – Polish nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki won Sunday’s second round of presidential election with 50.89% of votes, the electoral commission said early on Monday on its website.

His rival, Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal Warsaw mayor and an ally of the government led by Donald Tusk, got 49.11%.

