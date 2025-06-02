Polish Conservative Nawrocki Wins Presidential Vote, Electoral Commission Says (UPDATE 1)
12:51 JST, June 2, 2025
WARSAW, June 2 (Reuters) – Polish nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki won Sunday’s second round of presidential election with 50.89% of votes, the electoral commission said early on Monday on its website.
His rival, Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal Warsaw mayor and an ally of the government led by Donald Tusk, got 49.11%.
