Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at Two-Week High on US Tariff Relief, Chip Rally

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reuters

16:28 JST, May 29, 2025

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei ended trade on Thursday at the highest point in more than two weeks after a U.S. court blocked President Donald Trump’s tariffs from going into effect, while a weaker yen and a rally in chip-related stocks also supported the benchmark index.

The Nikkei climbed 1.88% to 38,432.98, its highest close since May 13.

The broader Topix rose 1.53% to 2,812.02.

The Manhattan-based Court of International Trade ruled that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from nations that sell more to the United States than they buy.

“The news was positive as Trump’s tariff plans are a headwind for the corporate and economic outlook,” said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“And the yen weakened on the news, which drove a rally in the auto sector,” he said.

The U.S. dollar surged following the court decision, pushing the yen to fall as low as 146.26 against the greenback. A weaker yen boosts the value of overseas revenues.

Chip-related shares jumped after Nvidia beat quarterly sales expectations, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron rising 5.35% and 4.25%, respectively.

Cable maker Fujikura, a gauge for AI investments, jumped 5.54%. It lifted the nonferrous metals sector by 5.8%, making it the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Shares of Toyota Motor rose nearly 4%, helping lift the auto and auto parts sector by 3.39%.

Hino Motors and Nissan Motor jumped nearly 6% each.

On the other hand, toy maker Bandai Namco Holdings fell 2.96% to drag the Nikkei the most.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING