18 Injured in Knife Attack in Hamburg, Report Says
12:05 JST, May 24, 2025
BERLIN (Reuters) — Eighteen people were injured in a knife attack in Hamburg station on Friday evening, Germany’s Bild newspaper reported, and local police confirmed they had arrested the suspected assailant.
Four victims are in critical condition and six others are seriously injured, Bild reported, saying the motive for the attack was unclear.
Police said the suspected assailant was a 39-year old woman who allowed herself to be arrested without resistance.
“So far we have no evidence that the woman could have acted with political motivation,” said Hamburg police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth. “Rather, we have findings on the basis of which we are now investigating in particular whether she may have been in a state of mental distress.”
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a post on social media platform X that the news from Hamburg was “shocking.”
“My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he said.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
India Says It Attacked Pakistan, Pakistani Kashmir
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Higher; NTT Data Surges on Takeover Report (UPDATE 1)
-
Putin Declares 3-Day May Ceasefire to Mark 80 Years Since World War Two Victory
-
Prime Minister Ishiba Reiterates Demand for U.S. Removal of Auto Tariffs
-
Panasonic to Cut 10,000 Employees, Expects to Book $900 Million Reform Costs
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says