Spain Blocks More Than 65,000 Airbnb Holiday Rental Listings

Reuters

Tourists walk with their suitcases in Gothic Quarter, in Barcelona, Spain June 24, 2024.

MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) – Spain has ordered Airbnb ABNB.O to withdraw more than 65,000 listings for holiday rentals which it said violated existing rules from its platform as part of a general crackdown on a business blamed for contributing to the housing crisis in the country.

Most of the Airbnb listings to be blocked do not include their license number, while others do not specify whether the owner was an individual or a corporation, the Consumer Rights Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Consumer Rights Minister Pablo Bustinduy said his goal was to end the general “lack of control” and “illegality” in the holiday rental business.

“No more excuses. Enough with protecting those who make a business out of the right to housing in our country,” he told reporters.

Bustinduy said Madrid’s high court is backing the request to withdraw as many as 5,800 listings.

Airbnb will appeal the decision, a spokesperson said on Monday. The company believes the ministry does not have the authority to make rulings over short-term rentals and failed to provide an evidence-based list of non-compliant accommodation. Some of the incriminated listings are non-touristic seasonal ones, the spokesperson said.

The Spanish government, as well as city councils and regional authorities, have launched a general crackdown on tourism rentals via sites such as Airbnb and Booking.com BKNG.O, which many Spaniards say are creating excess tourism, reducing the housing supply and making renting unaffordable for many locals.

Housing has become a major issue in Spain as construction has failed to keep pace with demand since a real estate bubble burst more than 15 years ago.

According to official data, there were about 321,000 homes with holiday rental licenses in Spain as of November last year, 15% more than in 2020. Many more operate without official licenses.

The Consumer Rights Ministry opened a probe into Airbnb in December and in January, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez unveiled a plan to raise taxes on income from holiday rentals through platforms.

Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni took Spain’s toughest move so far in June last year when he ordered a total ban on tourism rentals by 2028.

Other European countries such as Croatia and Italy have also acted to slow down the holiday rental business.