Zelenskiy Meets U.S. Vice President Vance, Says Source in Ukrainian Delegation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov attend a bilateral meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance (not pictured), on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany February 14, 2025.

11:57 JST, May 19, 2025

KYIV, May 18 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of Pope Leo’s inauguration on Sunday, a source in the Ukrainian delegation told Reuters.

It was the first meeting between Zelenskiy and Vance since they clashed during talks at the White House in February over the future of the war in Ukraine.

