Zelenskiy Meets U.S. Vice President Vance, Says Source in Ukrainian Delegation
11:57 JST, May 19, 2025
KYIV, May 18 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of Pope Leo’s inauguration on Sunday, a source in the Ukrainian delegation told Reuters.
It was the first meeting between Zelenskiy and Vance since they clashed during talks at the White House in February over the future of the war in Ukraine.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
BREAKING NEWS: Pope Francis Has Died, The Vatican Camerlengo, Announces (UPDATE 2)
-
India Says It Attacked Pakistan, Pakistani Kashmir
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Higher; NTT Data Surges on Takeover Report (UPDATE 1)
-
US Treasury Secretary Says Trade War with China Is Not ‘Sustainable’
-
Putin Declares 3-Day May Ceasefire to Mark 80 Years Since World War Two Victory
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group