Trump Pushes US Federal Reserve for Rate Cuts, Criticizes Powell

Reuters file photo
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 6, 2025.

Reuters

11:23 JST, May 18, 2025

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Saturday said in a social media post the U.S. Federal Reserve should cut rates “sooner, rather than later.”

Trump also criticized the head of the central bank, Jerome Powell.

“THE CONSENSUS OF ALMOST EVERYBODY IS THAT, ‘THE FED SHOULD CUT RATES SOONER, RATHER THAN LATER,'” Trump said in the post.

“Too Late Powell, a man legendary for being Too Late, will probably blow it again – But who knows???” Trump added.

