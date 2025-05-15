Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls for Second Day as Strong Yen Weighs

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped for a second day on Thursday, extending its retreat from a nearly three-month peak, as a stronger yen sent automaker shares sliding.

The Nikkei sank 1.1% to 37,705.74 as of the midday recess, as the yen strengthened for a third day, eroding the value of Japanese exporters’ overseas revenues.

Japan’s benchmark index had rallied 25% between a low on April 7 and the high on Tuesday, partly as optimism built for a spate of U.S. trade deals that would remove the risk of a global recession.

The broader Topix fell 1% on Thursday, also a second session of losses.

“The run-up in the Nikkei had been very fast, and we’re still at a very high level,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura.

“Investors are cautious that there is still a degree of overheating in the market.”

Transport equipment was the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s industry groupings, dropping 2.6%.

Toyota and Honda each tumbled 3.2%, and Nissan slumped 3.4%.

Electronics exporters were also weak, with Sony losing 3.8% and Nintendo slipping 2.7%.

Chip shares declined. Advantest was off 1.8% and Tokyo Electron eased 1%.

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing fell 2% to be the biggest points drag on the Nikkei due to its heavy weighting.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 172 fell and 53 rose.

Shipping was a bright spot, jumping 2.5% to be far and away the best performing TSE industry sector, as a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade relations boosted the outlook for cargo traffic.