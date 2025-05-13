Hamas to Release Israeli-American Hostage Edan Alexander
11:29 JST, May 13, 2025
CAIRO, May 12 (Reuters) – Hamas has released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander on Monday, the group said, paving the way for a possible return to ceasefire talks for the war-torn enclave.
The Palestinian militant group said it is ready to be involved in negotiations to reach a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire agreement.
