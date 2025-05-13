Hamas to Release Israeli-American Hostage Edan Alexander

Reuters

A person holds a sign with a picture of the Israeli-American hostage, Edan Alexander, who was kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, on the day Edan Alexander is expected to be released from captivity by Hamas in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel May 12, 2025.

CAIRO, May 12 (Reuters) – Hamas has released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander on Monday, the group said, paving the way for a possible return to ceasefire talks for the war-torn enclave.

The Palestinian militant group said it is ready to be involved in negotiations to reach a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire agreement.