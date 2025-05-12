US and China Reach Deal to Slash Tariffs, Officials Say
16:45 JST, May 12, 2025
GENEVA, May 12 (Reuters) – The United States and China said on Monday they have agreed a deal to slash reciprocal tariffs as Washington and Beijing seek to end a trade war that has disrupted the global economy and set financial markets on edge.
Speaking after talks with Chinese officials in Geneva, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters the two sides had reached a deal for a 90 day pause on measures and that reciprocal tariffs would come down by 115%.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
-
BREAKING NEWS: Pope Francis Has Died, The Vatican Camerlengo, Announces (UPDATE 2)
-
India Says It Attacked Pakistan, Pakistani Kashmir
-
US Treasury Secretary Says Trade War with China Is Not ‘Sustainable’
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Higher; NTT Data Surges on Takeover Report (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’