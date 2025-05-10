Trump Says India and Pakistan have Agreed to a Ceasefire
21:12 JST, May 10, 2025
May 10 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire,” amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other’s military installations.
“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he said in a post on Truth Social.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
-
BREAKING NEWS: Pope Francis Has Died, The Vatican Camerlengo, Announces (UPDATE 2)
-
US Treasury Secretary Says Trade War with China Is Not ‘Sustainable’
-
India Says It Attacked Pakistan, Pakistani Kashmir
-
Putin Declares 3-Day May Ceasefire to Mark 80 Years Since World War Two Victory
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’