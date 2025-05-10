Trump Says India and Pakistan have Agreed to a Ceasefire

Reuters

A man stands amidst the debris on the roof of a damaged house, following Pakistan’s military operation against India, in Rehari, Jammu, May 10, 2025.

May 10 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire,” amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other’s military installations.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he said in a post on Truth Social.