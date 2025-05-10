China’s Xi Pledges to Help Myanmar Rebuild Post-Earthquake, Xinhua Reports

Reuters file photo

A damaged building is pictured following a strong earthquake in Amarapura township, Myanmar, April 4, 2025.

May 9 (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping pledged on Friday to support Myanmar in its rebuilding efforts following the Southeast Asian nation’s deadliest earthquake in recent years, according to state media Xinhua.

Xi met with Myanmar’s junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, in Moscow and discussed several initiatives.

The natural disaster has bolstered the position of Min Aung Hlaing, who has been isolated diplomatically for four years after his junta ousted an elected government, sparking a brutal civil war. The earthquake has enabled the junta leader to re-establish ties with regional powers, with offers of millions in aid, relief supplies, and rescue workers from countries including China, India and Russia.

“Myanmar highly appreciates the three global initiatives proposed by China and the vision of building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, and stands ready to work with China to address common challenges,” Min Aung Hlaing said.