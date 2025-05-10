North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Says Participation in Russia-Ukraine War Justified -KCNA
13:09 JST, May 10, 2025
SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said North Korea’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war was justified, calling it an exercise of sovereign rights in defence of a “brother nation,” state media KCNA reported on Saturday.
“Our participation in the conflict was just, and it falls within the sovereign rights of our Republic,”Kim said, according to KCNA. “I consider all the brave soldiers who participated in the Kursk operation to be heroes and the highest representatives of the nation’s honour,” he added.
Kim also said Pyongyang would not hesitate to authorise the use of military force if the United States persists in what he called military provocations against Russia.
North Korea did not officially confirm until late April that it had sent more than 10,000 troops and weapons to Russia as the countries’ military ties grew dramatically under a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
-
BREAKING NEWS: Pope Francis Has Died, The Vatican Camerlengo, Announces (UPDATE 2)
-
US Treasury Secretary Says Trade War with China Is Not ‘Sustainable’
-
India Says It Attacked Pakistan, Pakistani Kashmir
-
Putin Declares 3-Day May Ceasefire to Mark 80 Years Since World War Two Victory
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’