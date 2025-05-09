Home>News Services>Reuters

China, Russia Vow to Strengthen Cooperation on International Law Matters, State Media Reports

Sergei Bobylyov/Host agency RIA Novosti/Handout via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a festive concert, held on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2025.

13:37 JST, May 9, 2025

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) – China and Russia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in matters of international law, according to a joint statement released on Friday following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The two countries both stated their opposition to unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported the statement as saying, and will work together to defend the United Nations’ central role in international affairs.

