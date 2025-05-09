China, Russia Vow to Strengthen Cooperation on International Law Matters, State Media Reports
13:37 JST, May 9, 2025
BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) – China and Russia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in matters of international law, according to a joint statement released on Friday following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
The two countries both stated their opposition to unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported the statement as saying, and will work together to defend the United Nations’ central role in international affairs.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
-
BREAKING NEWS: Pope Francis Has Died, The Vatican Camerlengo, Announces (UPDATE 2)
-
US Treasury Secretary Says Trade War with China Is Not ‘Sustainable’
-
India Says It Attacked Pakistan, Pakistani Kashmir
-
Putin Declares 3-Day May Ceasefire to Mark 80 Years Since World War Two Victory
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’