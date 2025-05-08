Home>News Services>Reuters

North Korea Fires Missile Off East Coast, South Korea Says (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
North Korean flags

Reuters

8:31 JST, May 8, 2025 (updated at 08:45 JST, May 8)

SEOUL (Reuters) — North Korea has fired an unidentifiedballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea’s military said on Thursday.

The military had no further details.

In March, North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles, while blaming the South Korean and U.S. militaries for launching drills that Pyongyang called a “dangerous provocative act.”

