North Korea’s Kim Visits Tank Factory, Touts Progress in Korean-Style Tanks

KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ceremony for the launch of a “new multipurpose destroyer,” as per state media KCNA’s reports, in Nampo, North Korea, in this handout picture released on April 26, 2025, by the Korean Central News Agency.

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected an “important” tank factory and touted “great progress in the core technology of Korean-style tanks,” state media KCNA said on Sunday.

He said producing cutting-edge tanks and armoured vehicles is key to modernizing the army and reaching the ruling party’s plan for “the second revolution in armoured force.”

Kim’s visit comes amid a broader push to modernize North Korea’s conventional armed forces in addition to its nuclear and missile arsenals. The North Korean leader recently attended the launch of a new naval destroyer and tests of new drones, among other weapons.

South Korean and U.S. officials have said they suspect the North is receiving some technical and military help from Russia in return for sending ammunition, missiles, and troops for the war in Ukraine, but no details have been confirmed.