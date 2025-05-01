South Korea’s Acting Leader Han Set to Resign before Presidential Run, Yonhap Says
12:16 JST, May 1, 2025
SEOUL, May 1 (Reuters) – South Korea’s acting leader Han Duck-soo is expected to resign on Thursday in order to clear a path for him to join the race to become the country’s permanent president, the Yonhap News Agency reported.
Han is expected to address the nation upon his resignation on Thursday afternoon and formally announce his candidacy on Friday for the June 3 election, Yonhap said, citing unnamed government and former ruling party sources.
After Han resigns, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is expected to stand in as acting president as required by law.
Prime Minister Han looks set to contest the election so he can leverage his higher profile since being thrust into the top post after the removal from office of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law.
Speculation had grown that Han, 75, would decide to contest the election after opinion polls showed an increase in support for the experienced technocrat.
The Prime Minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
