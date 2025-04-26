Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Met Trump in Rome, Zelenskyy’s Office Says

Reuters

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks to attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday.

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met U.S. President Donald Trump in the Italian capital, where both leaders were attending the funeral of Pope Francis, a spokesman for Zelenskyy said.

No details were provided of the meeting, but it comes at a critical time in negotiations aimed at bringing an end to fighting between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump, who has been pressing both sides to agree a ceasefire, said on Friday that there had been productive talks between his envoy and the Russian leadership, and called for a high-level meeting between Kyiv and Moscow to close a deal.