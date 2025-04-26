Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Met Trump in Rome, Zelenskyy’s Office Says
17:49 JST, April 26, 2025
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met U.S. President Donald Trump in the Italian capital, where both leaders were attending the funeral of Pope Francis, a spokesman for Zelenskyy said.
No details were provided of the meeting, but it comes at a critical time in negotiations aimed at bringing an end to fighting between Ukraine and Russia.
Trump, who has been pressing both sides to agree a ceasefire, said on Friday that there had been productive talks between his envoy and the Russian leadership, and called for a high-level meeting between Kyiv and Moscow to close a deal.
