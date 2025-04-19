Home>News Services>Reuters

US Open to Recognizing Crimea as Russian in Ukraine Deal, Bloomberg News Reports

REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak/File Photo
People walk past a banner depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sevastopol, Crimea March 22, 2025. The banner reads: “The West doesn’t need Russia, we need Russia!”

11:28 JST, April 19, 2025

April 18 (Reuters) – The United States is prepared to recognize Russian control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

