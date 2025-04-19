US Open to Recognizing Crimea as Russian in Ukraine Deal, Bloomberg News Reports
11:28 JST, April 19, 2025
April 18 (Reuters) – The United States is prepared to recognize Russian control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
-
Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
-
Fed’s Kugler Says Tariffs Could Touch off More Prolonged Inflation
-
Myanmar’s Earthquake Death Toll Jumps to More Than 1,000 as More Bodies Recovered From the Rubble (UPDATE 2)
-
Powerful Quake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand and Kills More than 150 People (Update3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan