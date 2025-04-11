Japan and U.K. Agree on Need to Work Together to Lower Trade Barriers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba agreed on the need for like-minded countries to work together to lower trade barriers, Starmer’s office said following a call between the two leaders on Thursday.

“On trade, the leaders agreed that a trade war does not benefit anyone, and that now is the time for a cool, calm and pragmatic approach,” Downing Street said in a readout.

“They agreed on the importance of like-minded partners such as the UK and Japan to work closely together to lower trade barriers.”