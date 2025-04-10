Home>News Services>Reuters

Trump Does Not Pause 25% US Auto Tariffs, Drawing Criticism from Michigan Business and Auto Groups

A general view shows vehicles parked at the Nissan CIVAC plant, in Jiutepec, Morelos state, Mexico March 28, 2025.

11:00 JST, April 10, 2025

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday paused for 90 days many tariffs but is not halting 25% tariffs on automotive imports and looming tariffs on auto parts, drawing criticism from Michigan business and auto groups.

The Detroit Regional Chamber and MichiganAuto called on Trump to protect the automotive industry’s complex international supply chain framework from harmful fragmentation that weakens its global competitiveness.

“Michigan’s signature industry and the supply chains and employees that sustain it will continue to endure the uncertainty and disruption of these fluctuating trade policies,” they said in a statement.

