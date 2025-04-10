Trump Does Not Pause 25% US Auto Tariffs, Drawing Criticism from Michigan Business and Auto Groups
11:00 JST, April 10, 2025
WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday paused for 90 days many tariffs but is not halting 25% tariffs on automotive imports and looming tariffs on auto parts, drawing criticism from Michigan business and auto groups.
The Detroit Regional Chamber and MichiganAuto called on Trump to protect the automotive industry’s complex international supply chain framework from harmful fragmentation that weakens its global competitiveness.
“Michigan’s signature industry and the supply chains and employees that sustain it will continue to endure the uncertainty and disruption of these fluctuating trade policies,” they said in a statement.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
-
Myanmar’s Earthquake Death Toll Jumps to More Than 1,000 as More Bodies Recovered From the Rubble (UPDATE 2)
-
North Korea Warns Japan Against Deploying Long-range Missiles in Kyushu, KCNA Says
-
Japan’s Topix Hits 8-Month High as Inflation Data Lifts Banks (UPDATE 1)
-
Powerful Quake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand and Kills More than 150 People (Update3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike