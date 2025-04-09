Home>News Services>Reuters

China Finance Ministry: China to Impose Additional Tariffs of 84％ on U.S. Goods


20:29 JST, April 9, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) – China will impose 84% tariffs on U.S. goods from Thursday, up from the 34% previously announced, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

