China Finance Ministry: China to Impose Additional Tariffs of 84％ on U.S. Goods
20:29 JST, April 9, 2025
BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) – China will impose 84% tariffs on U.S. goods from Thursday, up from the 34% previously announced, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
-
Myanmar’s Earthquake Death Toll Jumps to More Than 1,000 as More Bodies Recovered From the Rubble (UPDATE 2)
-
North Korea Warns Japan Against Deploying Long-range Missiles in Kyushu, KCNA Says
-
Japan’s Topix Hits 8-Month High as Inflation Data Lifts Banks (UPDATE 1)
-
Powerful Quake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand and Kills More than 150 People (Update3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike