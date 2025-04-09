U.S. Intelligence Agency Warns China Is Trying to Recruit Government Employees

Reuters

The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Nov. 1, 2021.

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) — The U.S. warned on Tuesday that Chinese intelligence is using deceptive methods to target current and former U.S. government employees for recruitment.

The warning from the National Counterintelligence and Security Center comes amid mass federal firings led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government of Efficiency.

“Foreign intelligence entities, particularly those in China, are targeting current and former U.S. government (USG) employees for recruitment by posing as consulting firms, corporate headhunters, think tanks, and other entities on social and professional networking sites,” the center said in a bulletin.

The center said deceptive online job offers and other approaches have become more sophisticated in targeting individuals with U.S. government backgrounds seeking new employment. It warned current and former federal employees of such approaches.

It added that clearance holders are obligated to protect classified data even after leaving federal employment.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately provide comment.

Reuters previously reported about a network of companies operated by a secretive Chinese tech firm that has been trying to recruit recently laid-off U.S. government workers.