Nintendo Delays Switch 2 Pre-Orders in US on Tariff Uncertainty
12:31 JST, April 5, 2025
TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) – Nintendo said it is delaying the start of pre-orders for the Switch 2 gaming device in the United States as it examines the potential impact of tariffs.
Pre-orders will not start on April 9 in the U.S. “in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” Nintendo said in a statement.
The Switch 2 launch date of June 5 is unchanged, the company said.
U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced sweeping tariffs on countries around the world, sparking a trade war that could affect the price of consumer goods.
