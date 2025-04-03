Israel Strikes Military Bases, Infrastructure in Syria

Reuters file photo

April 2 (Reuters) – Israel launched airstrikes on military airbases and infrastructure sites in the Syrian cities of Damascus, Hama and Homs on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.

The attack almost completely destroyed the Hama military airport and led to dozens of injuries among civilians and military personnel, the Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel spent years carrying out airstrikes on Syria during former President Bashar al-Assad’s rule, targeting Iran-linked military installations and weapons transfers from Tehran intended for the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which was deployed in Syrian territory.

That arms route was cut when Assad was toppled but Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Syrian military bases.

The strikes targeted the military airport in the Syrian city of Hama, and the vicinity of the scientific research centre in the Barzeh neighbourhood in Damascus, Syrian state media and officials said.

Israel bombed facilities of the scientific research centre shortly after Assad was ousted by Islamist rebels on December 8, claiming it was used to develop guided missiles and chemical weapons.

In Hama, a Syrian military source told Reuters a dozen strikes demolished the runways, tower, arms depots and hangars at the military airport.

“Israel has completely destroyed Hama airbase to ensure it is not used. This is a systematic bombing to destroy the military capabilities of the country’s main airbases,” the source said.

Hama airbase, located west of the city, is one of the country’s main airbases that was used extensively during the 13-year-old conflict between Assad and rebels before they ousted him.

Israel also said on Wednesday it targeted the T4 airbase in Homs province, which it has repeatedly hit over the past week.

Israel and Syria have seen an increase in violence along the border after a new Islamist-led leadership was installed in Syria following Assad’s ouster from power.

Israel has said it will not tolerate an Islamist militant presence in southern Syria and sent its troops into Syria’s border zone. Syria’s leadership has said it does not intend to open a front against Israel.