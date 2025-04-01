Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rebounds from near 8-Month Low, Tracks Wall Street Higher

13:42 JST, April 1, 2025

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, bouncing back from a near eight-month low hit in the previous session, as overnight gains in Wall Street lifted investor sentiment.

As of 0016, the Nikkei index was up 1% at 35,987.44.

The index closed lower on Monday as investors assessed the risk of imminent U.S. trade tariffs.

The broader Topix rose 1.34% to 2,693.07.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1% overnight, temporarily shaking off the uncertainty around U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming tariff plans, which are expected to be outlined in greater detail on Wednesday.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 2.1% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Shares of technology investor SoftBank Group rose 0.6%.

So far, 203 stocks of the Nikkei’s 225 components were trading in the green.

