BOJ Top Economist Nakamura Appointed as Executive Director Overseeing Policy

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Bank of Japan is seen in Tokyo in September 20, 2023.

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan’s top economist, Koji Nakamura, was named new executive director overseeing monetary policy and financial markets on Tuesday, the central bank said in a statement.

Nakamura succeeds Takeshi Kato, whose four-year term as one of the BOJ’s six executive directors expired on Monday.

Aside from a one-year stint heading the BOJ’s monetary affairs department, Nakamura’s career at the central bank has largely focused on analyzing Japan’s economy. He has headed BOJ’s research and statistics department from May last year.

He has also served key posts at the BOJ’s international department, and holds an M.A. and MBA from Boston University.

The appointment of Nakamura comes as the BOJ embarks on a steady interest rate-hike cycle under Governor Kazuo Ueda, after having exited a decade-long stimulus program last year.