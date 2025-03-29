Vance Says Greenland Will Be More Secure under US Than Denmark
13:02 JST, March 29, 2025
March 28 (Reuters) – Greenland is less secure now than it was a few decades ago and the Arctic island would be better off under the security of the United States than under Denmark’s leadership, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Friday.
“Our argument really is with the leadership of Denmark, which is under-invested in Greenland and under-invested in its security architecture. That simply must change. It is the policy of the United States that that will change,” Vance told reporters at the U.S. military base at Pituffik in Greenland.
“I think that you’d be a lot better … coming under the United States’ security umbrella than you have been under Denmark’s security umbrella,” Vance said.
