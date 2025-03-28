Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls to 2-week Low as Automakers Track US Peers Lower

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Japan’s Nikkei average fell to a two-week low on Friday in a broad sell-off, with automakers tracking losses of their Wall Street counterparts, as concerns over the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs weighed.

As of 0207 GMT, the Nikkei .N225 was down 831 points, or 2.2%, at 36,968.86, its lowest level since March 14.

The index was pulled down by a majority of stocks going ex-dividend, resulting in a loss of around 300 points, strategists said.

The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 2.28% to 2,751.26.

“Uncertainties about the impact of the U.S. tariff plans weighed on sentiment,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

Automakers Toyota Motor 7203.T slumped 4.54%, while Honda Motor 7267.T dropped 4.7%. Both followed the overnight declines of General Motors and Ford F.N.

Earlier this week, Trump declared his plan to implement a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, effective from April 3, while the duty on auto parts begins on May 3.

Investors also braced for a wave of reciprocal tariffs that Trump plans to unveil on Wednesday, although he has hinted there may be room for flexibility.

All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with the brokerage sector .ISECU.T falling 4.4% to be the worst performer.

Nomura Holdings 8604.T dropped 4.73%, making it the worst performer in the Nikkei.

The transport index .ITEQP.T lost 3.9%.

“Even value shares, which had been supporting local equities, fell today because investors had secured dividend payouts by Thursday,” said Fujiwara.

Thursday was the last day to secure dividend payouts for companies with a fiscal year ending in March. Investors scooped up value shares, which pay higher dividends than growth stocks.

Banking shares declined, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T and Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T slipping 2.82%, 3.99% and 3.2%, respectively.