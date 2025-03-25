Japan’s Nikkei Bounces as US Tariff Fears Ease, Yen Softens

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed more than 1% on Tuesday as indications that impending U.S. tariffs against trading partners may be more measured and targeted than previously feared injected fresh optimism into markets.

Automakers and other export-related stocks received an additional boost from a weaker yen.

The Nikkei was up 0.7% at 37,881.70, as of the midday break, putting the index on track to snap a three-day losing streak.