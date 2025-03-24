South Korea’s Constitutional Court Strikes Down Impeachment of PM Han Duck-soo
10:14 JST, March 24, 2025
SEOUL (Reuters) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court ruled on Monday to strike down the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and restore his powers, marking the latest twist in the country’s recent political turmoil after his impeachment as acting president more than two months ago.
Han took over as acting leader from President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was himself impeached over his short-lived declaration of martial law last year.
Prime Minister Han lasted less than two weeks in the post and was impeached and suspended on December 27 after clashing with the opposition-led parliament by refusing to appoint three more justices to the Constitutional Court.
