Ukraine Strikes Russian Strategic Bomber Airfield, Triggering Huge Blast
12:29 JST, March 21, 2025
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ukraine struck a major Russian strategic bomber airfield on Thursday with drones, triggering a huge blast and fire about 700 km (435 miles) from the front lines of the war, Russian and Ukrainian officials said.
Videos verified by Reuters showed a huge blast spreading out from the airfield, wrecking nearby cottages. Russia’s defence ministry said air defences had shot down 132 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions.
Other verified videos showed a giant plume of smoke rising into the dawn sky and an intense fire.
The base in Engels, which dates back to Soviet times, hosts Russia’s Tupolev Tu-160 nuclear-capable heavy strategic bombers, known unofficially as White Swans.
Roman Busargin, governor of Saratov, said there had been a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Engels that had left an airfield on fire, and that nearby residents had been evacuated. He did not specifically mention the Engels base, but it is the main airfield in the area.
Ukraine’s defence ministry said its forces had struck the airfield and triggered secondary detonations of ammunition. Kyiv said Russia had used the Engels base to carry out strikes on Ukraine.
Ten people were injured in the attack, local officials said. Some local residents expressed surprise at finding various parts of Ukrainian drones in their gardens. The Shot Telegram channel said that Ukraine struck with PD-2 and Liutyi drones.
Engels district head Maxim Leonov said that a local state of emergency had been declared but gave few details. Reuters was unable to independently confirm what had taken place at the airfield.
Ukraine has conducted previous attacks on the Engels air base dating back to December 2022. In January it claimed to have struck an oil depot serving the base, causing a huge fire that took five days to put out.
A Ukrainian security source said at the time that a drone attack had struck a storage facility holding guided bombs and missiles at the Engels base.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. to Hold Hearing on China’s Efforts to Boost Semiconductor Industry
-
Microsoft Shutting down Skype in May
-
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Visits Shipyards to Inspect Nuclear Submarine Projects
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises, but Advantest Drags despite Nvidia Growth Outlook (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at 6-month Low as Tech Shares Fall, Stronger Yen Weighs (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)