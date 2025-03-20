Turkey Detains 37 People over Social Media Posts on Detained Istanbul Mayor

Reuters

Supporters of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu gather outside the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality building to protest the detention of Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 19, 2025.

ANKARA, March 20 (Reuters) – Turkey detained 37 suspects for allegedly making “provocative posts inciting crime and hatred” over the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the Interior Minister said on Thursday.

Turkey detained Imamoglu, the main rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday on charges such as graft and aiding a terrorist group, a step the main opposition party criticised as a “coup attempt against the next president”.

Turkish authorities identified 261 social media accounts, including 62 based abroad, for “provocative posts” following the detention of Imamoglu and 105 others, and were continuing efforts to track down the remaining suspects, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

The minister said 18.6 million posts were shared on X about Imamoglu in less than 24 hours after his detention.

Turkey also seized a construction company co-owned by Imamoglu, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s office said.

In a statement late on Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office said control of Imamoglu Construction, Trade and Industry was taken over by a court, based on financial crime investigation reports.