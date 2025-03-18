Egypt Suez Canal Monthly Revenue Losses at around $800 Million, Sisi Says

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that the monthly losses of the Suez Canal revenues reached around $800 million due to the regional “situation”, as Yemen’s Houthis have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

The Iran-backed Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea area since November 2023 in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the war with Israel, disrupting global shipping by forcing vessels to avoid the nearby Suez Canal and reroute trade around Africa, raising shipping costs.

The Egyptian presidency statement did not directly refer to the Houthis, but Sisi said in December the disruption cost Egypt around $7 billion in less revenue from the Suez Canal in 2024.

The Yemeni group recently vowed to resume attacking U.S. vessels in the Red Sea, in response to deadly U.S. strikes on Yemen that killed at least 53 people on Saturday, in the biggest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January.

They also said last week they would resume attacks on Israeli ships passing through the Red Sea if Israel did not lift a block on aid entering Gaza.