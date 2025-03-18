Putin Will Talk to Trump on Tuesday by Phone, Kremlin Says
19:21 JST, March 18, 2025
MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) – The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would talk to U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Tuesday.
Trump had said earlier that he planned to speak to Putin on Tuesday and discuss ending the war in Ukraine after what he said had been positive talks between Steve Witkoff, his special envoy, and Putin in Moscow.
Asked about the planned call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Yes, that’s how it is. Such a conversation is planned for Tuesday.”
Trump said a lot of work had been done over the weekend and he thought Washington had a very good chance of bringing the Ukraine war to an end.
Trump said he would speak about land and “power plants” but gave no details.
When asked about those remarks, the Kremlin said it did not think it appropriate to comment on upcoming discussions between two presidents.
