Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rallies as Wall Street Gains Buoy Battered Sentiment
12:20 JST, March 17, 2025
TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rallied amid widespread gains on Monday as investor sentiment got a boost from a sharp rise in U.S. stocks at the end of last week.
The Nikkei rose 1.1% to 37,475.24 as of the midday break, touching its highest intraday level in more than a week, while the broader Topix was up 1.2% at 2,747.62.
Wall Street’s gains, as well as news that the U.S. Congress had passed a stopgap spending bill and averted a partial government shutdown, were buoying sentiment and driving the equity market’s rise on Monday, said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management.
“It may be fleeting, but for now the global risk-off trend has eased up today,” he said.
All three major U.S. stock indexes posted solid gains on Friday as investors hunted for bargains at the end of a tumultuous week, with recently battered tech-related megacaps enjoying a strong comeback.
Gains were particularly noticeable among Japan’s heavyweights on Monday. Tokyo Electron, up 2.9%, and Advantest, adding 2.2%, were among semiconductor-related stocks to follow their U.S. peers higher, giving the heftiest lift to the overall index.
Heavy machinery makers surged, led by an 11% jump in defense-related Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as investors continued to speculate about whether Japan may need to beef up its defense spending in the future.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries rose 5.2%.
While the risk-off mood was taking a breather, investors had their eyes on a U.S. retail sales report due later in the day amid concerns about the economic growth outlook in the United States.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to stand pat when it meets later this week, along with the Bank of Japan, as the central banks size up global and domestic risks.
Among other major stocks, AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group and game maker Sony Group were both up a little more than 2%. Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing edged 0.4% higher.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. to Hold Hearing on China’s Efforts to Boost Semiconductor Industry
-
Microsoft Shutting down Skype in May
-
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Visits Shipyards to Inspect Nuclear Submarine Projects
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises, but Advantest Drags despite Nvidia Growth Outlook (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at 6-month Low as Tech Shares Fall, Stronger Yen Weighs (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
- Monthly Number of Visitors to Japan Hits Record High in Jan.
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026
- Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital