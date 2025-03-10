North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles, South Korea Says (Update 1)
14:39 JST, March 10, 2025 (updated at 15:12 JST)
SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) – North Korea fired multiple unidentified ballistic missiles off its west coast on Monday, South Korea’s military said, as the United States and South Korea kicked off annual joint military drills.
The missiles were fired towards the sea off the west coast at around 1:50 p.m. (0450 GMT), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a text message sent to reporters.
The South Korean military has ramped up surveillance and vigilance, it said.
North Korean state media has criticised the annual joint military drills by the United States and South Korea that began on Monday, saying they would worsen the situation on the Korean peninsula.
The joint military exercises called Freedom Shield are due to run until March 20 and are aimed at strengthening readiness for threats such as North Korea, JCS has said previously.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Microsoft Shutting down Skype in May
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower on Profit Booking, Stronger Yen (Update 1)
-
U.S. to Hold Hearing on China’s Efforts to Boost Semiconductor Industry
-
US IRS Prepares to Lay off Thousands of Workers, Sources Say
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises, but Advantest Drags despite Nvidia Growth Outlook (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
- Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Clash Over Hybrid Vehicle Tech Divided Nissan, Honda; But Even Combined, Their Sales Greatly Lag Toyota’s
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026