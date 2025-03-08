North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Visits Shipyards to Inspect Nuclear Submarine Projects

KCNA via Reuters

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un visits a shipyard, in this photo released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency on March 8, 2025

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un emphasised the importance of strengthening naval power as he visited major shipyards to inspect construction projects of naval vessels and nuclear submarines, state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

Kim said during the visit that naval power and its nuclear armament was crucial to the sovereignty of the country, bound by sea on the eastern and western sides, according to KCNA.

Kim also said the country would not tolerate maritime and underwater military activities being carried out by enemies, such as deployments of strategic assets, and that its maritime defence would not be limited to a certain area but cover as much as it is deemed necessary to maintain peace.