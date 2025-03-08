China Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on Some Canada Farm, Food Products
12:07 JST, March 8, 2025
BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) – China announced tariffs on Canadian agricultural and food products on Saturday, retaliating against levies Ottawa introduced in October on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products.
The tariffs announced by the commerce ministry, to take effect on March 20, add a new front to a trade war largely driven by U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China and threats of protectionist measures on other nations.
China will apply a 100% tariff to Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes and pea imports, and a 25% duty on Canadian aquatic products and pork, the ministry said in a statement.
Canada’s 100% tariff on Chinese EVs and 25% levy on its aluminum and steel products “seriously violate World Trade Organization rules, constitute a typical act of protectionism and are discriminatory measures that severely harm China’s legitimate rights and interests,” the ministry said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in August that Ottawa was imposing the levies to counter what he called China’s intentional state-directed policy of over-capacity, following the lead of the United States and European Union, both of which have also applied import levies to Chinese-made EVs.
China is Canada’s second-largest trading partner, trailing far behind the United States.
