Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls on Wall Street Declines, Stronger Yen
12:23 JST, March 7, 2025
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s declines overnight and as a stronger yen weighed on exporters.
The Nikkei .N225 was down 1.7% at 37,076.86, as of 0144 GMT, while the broader Topix .TOPX slipped 1% to 2,723.55.
Wall Street stocks finished lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq confirming it has been in a correction since December, weighed down by market jitters over the uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy.
The Nasdaq has fallen 10.4% from a record-high close on December 16, meeting a widely used definition of a correction. An index of chipmakers <.SOX>dropped 4.5% overnight.
“We saw some negative cues for Japanese shares, such as overnight declines of U.S. stocks and a stronger yen,” said Kentaro Hayashi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 2.66% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T lost 1.25%. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 2.5%.
Automakers also fell after the yen JPY=EBS rose to a five-month high against the dollar overnight. Toyota Motor 7203.T lost 0.78% and Honda Motor 7267.T fell 0.83%.
A stronger Japanese currency tends to hurt shares of exporters, as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.
Nissan Motor 7201.T reversed early losses to rise 2.25% after a report said its directors were due to gather on March 11 to discuss potential successors for CEO Makoto Uchida.
“We have some positive news, such as rising wages in Japan. That could lift domestic demand,” said Hayashi.
Japan’s largest labor union umbrella group, Rengo, is seeing its member unions demand the biggest salary increase in over 30 years as both the government and central bank look for signs of sustainable wage growth to drive the economy.
Of the more than 1,600 shares trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange prime market, 33% rose, 62% fell and 3% traded flat.
