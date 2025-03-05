Amazon’s AWS Forms New Group Focused on Agentic AI

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The arrow from Amazon’s logo is displayed during an Amazon Devices launch event in New York City, U.S., February 26, 2025.

March 4 (Reuters) – Amazon.com AMZN.O has formed a new group focused on agentic artificial intelligence to help users and customers automate more of their lives, according to an internal email viewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The new group will be led by AWS executive Swami Sivasubramanian, the email, from AWS CEO Matt Garman, said. “Agentic AI has the potential to be the next multi-billion business for AWS,” Garman wrote. Sivasubramanian, previously vice president of AI and data, will report directly to Garman, according to the email.

Agentic AI is meant to automate tasks for users so that they do not have to prompt the systems to take actions for them. Amazon touted some of those capabilities last week in announcing an updated version of voice service Alexa set to be released later this month to some customers.

“We have the opportunity to help our customers innovate even faster and unlock more possibilities, and I firmly believe that AI agents are core to this next wave of innovation,” Garman wrote.

A spokesperson for Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also on Tuesday, AWS senior vice president Peter DeSantis announced in an internal email a series of additional reorganizations within AWS, which has for years been Amazon’s profit center. Those include moving AI groups Bedrock and SageMaker as well as hardware engineering under the compute organization and a new group combining customer experience and commerce.

DeSantis said the changes will help “accelerate innovation.”

Shares of Seattle-based Amazon were down less than 1% to $204.81.