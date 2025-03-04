China Vows to Hit Back against US Tariffs Linked to Fentanyl
11:34 JST, March 4, 2025
BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) – China’s Commerce Ministry on Tuesday vowed to retaliate against fresh U.S. import tariffs set to take effect later in the day, reiterating its stance that the Trump administration was trying to “shift the blame” and “bully” Beijing over fentanyl flows.
The extra 10% duty U.S. President Donald Trump threatened China with last week is expected to enter into force at 0501 GMT on Mar. 4, resulting in a cumulative 20% tariff in response to what the White House considers Chinese inaction over drug flows. The tariff represents an additional hike to preexisting levies on thousands of Chinese goods.
The U.S. has argued that China supplies chemicals used in fentanyl production. China has denied any wrongdoing.
The Global Times reported on Monday that China had American agricultural and food products in its crosshairs, and would hit back with a series of both tariffs and non-tariff measures.
The tabloid, which is owned by the newspaper of the governing Communist Party, the People’s Daily, was first to report the steps Beijing planned to take in response to the European Union slapping tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles last year.
“China has repeatedly stated that the U.S.’ unilateral tariffs violate World Trade Organization rules and undermine the multilateral trade system, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.
“Such measures will not solve (the U.S.’) problems but instead will harm China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation and disrupt regular international trade,” it added.
China urges the U.S. to “immediately withdraw” its unilateral tariff measures that are “unreasonable and groundless, harmful to others,” the ministry said.
