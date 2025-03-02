At Least 37 Dead and Dozens Injured in Bus Crash in Bolivia
12:07 JST, March 2, 2025
LA PAZ (Reuters) – A crash involving two buses in Bolivia left at least 37 people dead and dozens injured in the western Potosi region, police and local authorities said on Saturday.
The accident happened during the early morning hours on the route between the cities of Uyuni and Colchani, when one of the vehicles swerved into the oncoming lane.
“As a result of this fatal accident we have 39 people injured in four hospitals in the town of Uyuni, and 37 people have lost their lives,” a spokesman for the Departmental Police Command of Potosi told reporters.
Police personnel are working to identify people who were killed and those who were injured and hospitalized, the spokesperson added.
At the scene, a crane turned over one of the buses, which had rolled over onto its side, and police officers were seen removing bodies from the crashed vehicles and carrying them away wrapped in blankets.
According to the preliminary investigation, one of the buses encroached into the oncoming lane, presumably due to speeding, and caused the collision, the Bolivian Ministry of Government said in a statement.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Logs Worst Day in 4 Months on US Tariff Worries; Automakers Slump (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower as Strong Yen Hurts Appetite (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower on Profit Booking, Stronger Yen (Update 1)
-
Baseball Star Shohei Ohtani’s Ex-Interpreter to Appear in Court for Sentencing in Betting Case
-
US IRS Prepares to Lay off Thousands of Workers, Sources Say
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Make It Easier for Firms to Hold Online-only Shareholder Meetings, in Shift Started by COVID-19
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall