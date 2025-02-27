FBI Says North Korea Was Responsible for $1.5 Billion Bybit Hack
11:44 JST, February 27, 2025
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday that North Korea was responsible for the theft of approximately $1.5 billion in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange ByBit.
The agency said it refers to this specific North Korean malicious cyber activity as “TraderTraitor.”
“TraderTraitor actors are proceeding rapidly and have converted some of the stolen assets to bitcoin and other virtual assets dispersed across thousands of addresses on multiple blockchains,” it said in a public service announcement.
The FBI said it is expected the assets will be further laundered and eventually converted to fiat currency.
ByBit said on Friday an attacker gained control of an ether wallet and transferred the holdings to an unidentified address.
The exchange caters to more than 60 million users worldwide and offers access to various cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Logs Worst Day in 4 Months on US Tariff Worries; Automakers Slump (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower as Strong Yen Hurts Appetite (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower on Profit Booking, Stronger Yen (Update 1)
-
Baseball Star Shohei Ohtani’s Ex-Interpreter to Appear in Court for Sentencing in Betting Case
-
US IRS Prepares to Lay off Thousands of Workers, Sources Say
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe
- ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall