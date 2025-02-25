Japan’s Nikkei Stock Slides as Strong Yen and Wall Street Losses Hit Sentiment

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell to its lowest in just over a month on Tuesday, as a stronger yen and Wall Street losses overnight weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei shed 1.1% to 38,345.99 by the midday break, after sliding to its lowest level since January 17 in early trade. The broader Topix was down 0.3% at 2,727.59.

Technology stocks were the heaviest weight on the Nikkei as the market opened after a holiday on Monday, tracking weakness in their U.S. peers. Chip-related shares Advantest fell 4.9% and Tokyo Electron declined 3.8%.

The Nasdaq closed down more than 1% on Monday, with big technology stocks creating the biggest drag as investors worried about demand for technology supporting artificial intelligence while they waited for results from market heavyweight Nvidia .

Meanwhile, Japanese exporters came under pressure after the yen touched its strongest level against the dollar since early December the previous day, although the currency softened on Tuesday. The dollar last fetched ¥149.95 .

Investors were also sizing up a litany of tariff threats against trading partners from U.S. President Donald Trump, including on automobiles, steel and aluminum.

Elsewhere, Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui and Sumitomo Corp surged after Warren Buffett said on Saturday that his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway will likely increase its ownership in the five Japanese trading houses.

While Buffett’s remarks appear to have bolstered the trading firms, a “modest increase” in Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings is unlikely to alter overall sentiment on Japanese markets, said James Halse, managing director of Sydney-based Senjin Capital.

“The trading companies are more of a play on resource prices (and) global growth rather than a specific Japan exposure,” he said.

Among other major shares, Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing gave up 2.9%, AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group fell 3.2%, and automaker Toyota Motor shed 0.7%.