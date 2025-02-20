BOJ’s Ueda Says Discussed Economy, Markets with PM Ishiba

Reuters pool photo

New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks at a news conference at the bank headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, in April 2023.

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday he met Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for a regular exchange of views on the economy and financial markets.

“I will probably attend next week’s G7 and G20 (finance leaders’) meeting. I took this opportunity for informal exchange of views just before doing so,” Ueda told reporters after the meeting.

Ueda said the two did not discuss recent moves in long-term interest rates. It was the first meeting between the two since October last year.