BOJ’s Ueda Says Discussed Economy, Markets with PM Ishiba
13:56 JST, February 20, 2025
TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday he met Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for a regular exchange of views on the economy and financial markets.
“I will probably attend next week’s G7 and G20 (finance leaders’) meeting. I took this opportunity for informal exchange of views just before doing so,” Ueda told reporters after the meeting.
Ueda said the two did not discuss recent moves in long-term interest rates. It was the first meeting between the two since October last year.
