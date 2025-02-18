Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Gains as Investors Pick up Banks and Defense Shares
12:30 JST, February 18, 2025
TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, as investors cherry-picked banks on interest rate-hike bets and defense stocks after their European peers closed higher overnight.
The Nikkei had climbed 0.3% to 39,296.11 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was up 0.2% at 2,772.78.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday and the yen traded mostly unchanged on Tuesday, leaving Japanese stocks to trade in recent ranges as share- and sector-specific drivers drew the biggest moves.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and other defense-related shares rallied, after their European peers gained on Monday as investors priced in the likelihood of increased military spending in the region.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rose 2.8%, Kawasaki Heavy Industries climbed 3.4% and IHI Corp jumped 4.6%.
Rate-sensitive banks made modest gains again after data showed on Monday the economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, supporting the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) plans to continue hiking rates.
Market attention will be on remarks by BOJ board member Hajime Takata on Wednesday, followed by the CPI report on Friday.
If the inflation report produces a strong number, that may lead to bets that the BOJ will hike again sooner than currently expected, strengthening the yen, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.
“If the yen appreciates significantly, that could put pressure on Japanese stocks and potentially trigger selling,” he said.
Mizuho Financial Group gained 0.8%, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group was up 0.4%, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 0.9%.
Nissan Motor surged 5.4% after the Financial Times reported rival Honda Motor is ready to revive merger talks if Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida steps down. Honda ticked up 0.3%.
Chip-related shares Advantest and Tokyo Electron added 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively, to give the Nikkei the biggest lift.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Executives at Japan’s Fuji TV and Parent Firm Resign over a Sex Scandal Linked to a Former Star
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Logs Worst Day in 4 Months on US Tariff Worries; Automakers Slump (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Falls over 1% as Chip-Related Shares Track Nasdaq Lower (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock down Nearly 1％ as Tech Shares Stumble (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower as Strong Yen Hurts Appetite (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry