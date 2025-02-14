Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls on Profit Booking; Stocks with Strong Outlook Cap Fall

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday as investors booked profits after sharp gains in the previous session, while stocks with robust outlook capped losses.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 0.44% to 39,287.3 by the midday break, but was set to rise 1.7% for the week.

“Investors sold stocks to book profits and a stronger yen also hurt sentiment,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The benchmark ended more than 1% higher on Thursday in its biggest daily percentage gain in three weeks.

“The Nikkei has been hovering between a range of 38,000 and 40,000. In order for the index to rise beyond that level, investors want to have the uncertainties of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plan removed,” said Arisawa.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T slid 1.27% to drag the Nikkei the most. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T lost 2.21%.

The broader Topix .TOPX inched up 0.04% to 2,766.67, supported by a 10% surge in Sony Group 6758.T, which reported strong results at its games and music divisions.

Toppan Holdings 7911.T soared 14.74% to become the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei after the printing firm raised its annual net profit forecast.

Nissan 7201.T and Honda 7267.T advanced 5.85% and 3.77%, respectively, after the two automakers ended talks to forge a $60 billion car company.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 33% rose, 62% fell and 3% traded flat.