Cook Islands Prime Minister Discusses Marine, Climate and Economics in China Visit

Cook Islands’ Prime Minister Mark Brown visits National Deep Sea Centre in Qingdao, China in this picture released on February 12, 2025.

WELLINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) – Cook Islands’ Prime Minister Mark Brown said on Thursday he had held discussions with institutions on marine science, climate resilience and economic cooperation so far during a trip to China that has raised national security concerns in New Zealand.

During his visit, Brown is also expected to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership with China involving infrastructure, trade and the economy.

Brown said in a post on Facebook that his conversations in China had opened doors to new areas of collaboration, including expanding marine research capabilities through partnerships with the China Ocean Repository and the National Deep Sea Centre and new opportunities with Qingdao Frontier Ocean Seed Company.

Brown headed to China at the weekend and is due to return to the Cook Islands ahead of parliament sitting next week.

“I know there has been strong interest in the outcomes of this visit, and I want to reassure our people that every conversation is being guided by what is best for the Cook Islands,” Brown said in the post.

A no-confidence motion had been filed against Brown and his cabinet by the leader of one of the opposition parties, the Clerk of the Cook Islands Tangata Vainerere said on Thursday. He said it would be put before parliament on Monday and moved after 14 days.

The Cook Island News reported on Wednesday the move followed Brown’s lack of consultation with New Zealand over the comprehensive strategic partnership with China and his push for a now-abandoned proposal to allow the Cook Islands to have its own passport.

The Cook Islands is an independent country in free association with New Zealand, which means its population are New Zealand citizens but the Cook Islands is able to pursue its own independent foreign policy. However, the two countries are meant to consult on and discuss issues such as defense, security and foreign affairs.

New Zealand’s government has said its concerns about Brown’s visit to China stem from not having seen the agreements that he plans to sign ahead of the trip, even though it asked to review them.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Monday that the government will wait until it knows what is in the agreements before it makes any decisions on how to proceed.