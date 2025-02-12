Japan Requests US to Exclude Japan from Steel, Aluminium Tariffs

REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Yoji Muto arrives at Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 1, 2024.

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) – Japan industry minister Yoji Muto said on Wednesday the nation has requested that the United States exempt Japan from steel and aluminium tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump substantially raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports on Monday to a flat 25% “without exceptions or exemptions”, saying they would aid struggling industries in the U.S., but which also risk sparking a multi-front trade war.

Trump later said he would give “great consideration” to Australia’s request for an exemption to the steel tariffs due to that country’s trade deficit with the U.S.