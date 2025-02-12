Japan Requests US to Exclude Japan from Steel, Aluminium Tariffs
15:18 JST, February 12, 2025
TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) – Japan industry minister Yoji Muto said on Wednesday the nation has requested that the United States exempt Japan from steel and aluminium tariffs.
U.S. President Donald Trump substantially raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports on Monday to a flat 25% “without exceptions or exemptions”, saying they would aid struggling industries in the U.S., but which also risk sparking a multi-front trade war.
Trump later said he would give “great consideration” to Australia’s request for an exemption to the steel tariffs due to that country’s trade deficit with the U.S.
