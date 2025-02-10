Japan Weather Bureau Says No Signs of El Nino, La Nina

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) – Japan’s weather bureau said on Monday there were no clear indications of El Nino or La Nina events, although La Nina characteristics were becoming evident.

The bureau added that there was a 60% likelihood of ordinary weather pattern continuing towards the summer.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific. La Nina is characterised by colder-than-usual ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific region and is linked to floods and drought.