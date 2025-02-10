Japan Weather Bureau Says No Signs of El Nino, La Nina
16:25 JST, February 10, 2025
TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) – Japan’s weather bureau said on Monday there were no clear indications of El Nino or La Nina events, although La Nina characteristics were becoming evident.
The bureau added that there was a 60% likelihood of ordinary weather pattern continuing towards the summer.
El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific. La Nina is characterised by colder-than-usual ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific region and is linked to floods and drought.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Executives at Japan’s Fuji TV and Parent Firm Resign over a Sex Scandal Linked to a Former Star
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Logs Worst Day in 4 Months on US Tariff Worries; Automakers Slump (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Falls over 1% as Chip-Related Shares Track Nasdaq Lower (UPDATE 1)
-
Israel Says Truce with Hamas Begins, after Delay
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock down Nearly 1％ as Tech Shares Stumble (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe